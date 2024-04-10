County Unsolved Crimes Team Looking For Topix Users With Information on Yolanda Bindics Murder

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Unsolved Crimes unit is looking for people who possibly have information about the Yolanda Bindics murder.

The Unsolved Crimes team recently posted on social media that public comments made on Topix.com and Topix2.com between 2005 and 2009 have recently been corrobrated.

They are asking the following contributors using the listed user names to contact them:

“Judge It”

“Knowledge is Power””

“Sam the Sham”

“Don” and or “Larry” from Fredonia

“Point”

“AOL”

Contributors can email unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us. Your information will be kept confidential and your identity protected.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office recently received $100,000 in federal funding for the Unsolved Crimes Unit and Sheriff Criminal Investigation Department. The monies will be used to seek out new private lab testing in addition to the work with the New York State Trooper Lab, Erie Lab and FBI Lab with the backlog of evidence from unsolved crimes.