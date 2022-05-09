COVID-19 Cases Rising Again in Chautauqua County

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Chautauqua County with New York State reporting 201 cases for the week of April 24 though 29.

These cases do not include any positive at-home testing results.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting that 8 people were hospitalized as of May 4th with a seven day average positivity rate of 9.2%. That’s up from the previous week’s rate of 8.3%.

According to the State’s COVID-19 monitoring, 301 people have died in Chautauqua County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC Community Level is still considerered low.

Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 in Dunkirk continues to show low levels. In Jamestown and Falconer, levels are low but samples show increasing amounts of COVID.

The Health Department said on their COVID-19 reporting dashboard that the wastewater results will now include the total flow of gallons per day. They said that higher flow rates through the treatment plants, whether from stormwater, septic, or landfill waste, dilutes the wastewater sample and can reduce the amount of SARS-CoV-02 RNA found per liter.