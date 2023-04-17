COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements Ends at JCC

Jamestown Community College has ended its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students.

This coincides with the recent announcement from the State University of New York Chancellor John B. King and with the official declaration of the end of the national public health emergency by President Biden’s administration.

The change in guidelines will formally take effect with the beginning of Summer 2023 classes.

Students enrolled in any program or course, or who participate in a clinical or internship held at a third-party location, must continue to comply with all health and safety guidelines, including any vaccination or testing protocols that are in place at the third-party location.

For more information, go to sunyjcc.edu/covid19.