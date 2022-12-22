Crews Making Final Preparations Ahead of Power Winter Storm this Holiday Weekend

State and local crews are making final preparations ahead of a powerful winter storm that is expected to unleash heavy snow along with strong winds in Western New York.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said Emergency Services Director Noel Guttman has been in contact with Sunset Bay and upper lakeshore fire departments, “They are ready to house individuals should the need arise. Many of those people have been through this unfortunately before. They’re saying this time that this is a ‘once in a lifetime’ hurricane force winds in excess of 60 to 70 miles per hour, but we are prepared.”

Wendel said a briefing will take place today between Western New York elected officals. Governor Kathy Hochul has also directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets in advance of the significant winter weather system.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has said flooding is likely along the Lake Erie Shoreline, including Sunset Bay area and the Dunkirk Harbor. This is in addition to freezing spray caused by very strong winds that could gust as high as 60 miles per hour.

The weather service said temperatures will plummet from the upper 30s into the teens Friday in a very short period of time. This flash freeze will make roads ice up quickly.

They added that travel will be difficult to impossible this weekend, including Friday. Heavy snow, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows, is expected.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. And cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.