Cummins Approved 450 Kilowatt Hydropower Allocation

The Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant has been approved for a 450 kilowatt hydropower allocation.

The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved the power allocation under the state’s ReCharge NY program.

Cummins is investing $452 million at its Chautauqua County site to retool the facility for its next generation of products. The firm’s expansion will create 90 jobs and support an additional 1,280 existing jobs.

The ReCharge NY program works to strengthen the state’s economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. ReCharge NY offers power contracts up to seven years.