Cummins To Produce New Efficient Heavy Duty Engine At Jamestown Plant

A new efficient heavy-duty diesel engine that’s compliant with U.S. EPA regulations will be made at Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant.

Cummins made the announcement about the diesel X15 during an event Thursday. The 15-liter fuel agnostic platform engine will serve the heavy-duty on-highway market.

The advanced diesel X15 will feature improved greenhouse gas and fuel efficiency benefits while retaining the same ratings of the current X15 (up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 ft-lb of torque) and optimizing powertrain integration with Eaton Cummins and Cummins-Meritor.

The company said the engine is designed to have the capability to meet future emissions regulations beyond 2027 without the need for significant architecture changes. They said the investment will help the company maintain technology leadership for the next decade as it continues to fund future research and development in hydrogen and alternative fuel engines, battery electric and fuel cell powertrains.

For more information about the new X15, visit https://www.cummins.com/engines/next-generation-x15