DAs Office Reaches Plea Agreement with City Man in Shooting Incident, Days Before Going to Trial

MAYVILLE – A Jamestown man pleaded guilty in Chautauqua County Court on Tuesday for his role in a January 2019 shooting that left one person injured.

The Post Journal says 32-year-old Rasul Bonds entered a plea of second-degree attempted assault in connection to the shooting incident that took place Jan 30, 2019, around 2:40 a.m. at the corner of North Main and West Ninth streets in Jamestown.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin this week for Bonds, who was previously indicted on three counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.

Bonds, who had been jailed awaiting trial, was released after entering the guilty plea Tuesday. He will be sentenced to time served when he returns to court in May.

Another person involved in the shooting, Corey Johnson, has already been sentenced to five years in state prison.