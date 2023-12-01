Downtown Holiday Parade To Be Livestreamed

The annual holiday parade in Jamestown will be livestreamed this year.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions launched a new subdivision, CCS-TV, which is an effort to interest the area’s youth in video production and broadcasting.

The streaming service will provide those unable to attend festivities in person to watch the parade on Saturday, December 2 from home.

Jamestown High School students who are enrolled in videography classes as well as students from the morning announcements team will work alongside Chautauqua County Government’s Media Information Officer Justin Gould and WGRZ-TV contributor Jackson Hickey to livestream the holiday parade, Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and fireworks show.

Gould, who co-founded WNY News Now in Jamestown, New York in 2016 before entering the public sector working for Chautauqua County this summer, is volunteering his time and expertise for this initiative.

The livestream will begin at 6:00 p.m. and can be found online at ccsolutions716.com/tv, the Collaborative Children’s Solutions’ Facebook page or on YouTube.