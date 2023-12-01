WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Downtown Holiday Parade To Be Livestreamed

Downtown Holiday Parade To Be Livestreamed

By Leave a Comment

The annual holiday parade in Jamestown will be livestreamed this year.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions launched a new subdivision, CCS-TV, which is an effort to interest the area’s youth in video production and broadcasting.

The streaming service will provide those unable to attend festivities in person to watch the parade on Saturday, December 2 from home.

Jamestown High School students who are enrolled in videography classes as well as students from the morning announcements team will work alongside Chautauqua County Government’s Media Information Officer Justin Gould and WGRZ-TV contributor Jackson Hickey to livestream the holiday parade, Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and fireworks show.

Gould, who co-founded WNY News Now in Jamestown, New York in 2016 before entering the public sector working for Chautauqua County this summer, is volunteering his time and expertise for this initiative.

The livestream will begin at 6:00 p.m. and can be found online at ccsolutions716.com/tv, the Collaborative Children’s Solutions’ Facebook page or on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.