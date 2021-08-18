Dr. Kevin Leman Featured Speaker Today at Marvin House

Award-winning family psychologist Dr. Kevin Leman will be the featured speaker at the Marvin House luncheon today.

Dr. Leman is a media personality who has made countless guest appearances on hundreds of radio and TV programs. He has written more than 50 books including “The Birth Order Book,” “Have a New Kid by Friday” and “Making Children Mind, Without Losing Yours.”

Dr. Leman is known for his humor as much as his practical advice.

The August 19 luncheon, followed by Dr. Leman’s presentation, begins at noon. Contact the Marvin House for reservations by calling 488-6206. The cost is $17 for Members of the Marvin House and $20 for guests. Seating is limited.