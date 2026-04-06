Dunkirk Man Charged With Shooting Dunkirk Officer Faces More Charges

A Dunkirk man who is charged with shooting a Dunkirk Police Officer is facing additional charges in Federal Court.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 39-year old Christopher Marcinkowski has been charged by criminal complaint with maintaining a drug involved premises and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Attorneys on the case said that in February 2026, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) began assisting the Chautauqua County Narcotics Unit with an investigation of Marcinkowski’s drug trafficking activities. In February and March 2026, investigators conducted two separate garbage pulls at a residence on Franklin Avenue in Dunkirk associated with Marcinkowski. Numerous plastic baggies were located with residue that tested positive for cocaine. On March 24, 2026, investigators executed a search warrant at the Franklin Avenue residence. As the execution of the warrant began, Marcinkowski allegedly fired two rounds from a firearm, one of which struck an officer. A standoff then took place for several hours, during which Marcinkowski told the police negotiator that he shot the officer. After several hours, he surrendered without further incident. Officers seized approximately 197 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, approximately 11 pounds of suspected marijuana, three firearms, approximately $30,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Marcinkowski has three prior federal convictions. In October 2013, he was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. In November 2021, Marcinkowski was convicted of distributing cocaine.

He will make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on April 8, 2026.