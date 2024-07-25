Dunkirk Marina Could Have New Ownership

New owners plan to take over operations of the Dunkirk Marina.

The news that Steven St. George, Alan Steinberg, and John Atzrott have purchased the marina came during the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board meeting.

The three men who make up Triple S Marina, LLC are in the process of purchasing Chadwick Bay Marina/Pier LLC and Pier LLC from Peter T. Smith of Forestville.

The IDA board approved the transfer of assignment and assumption of the Chadwick Bay Marina/Pier LLC and Pier LLC AL Tech Loans in the original amounts of $290,000 and $216,000 to Triple S Marina, LLC.

The future of the marina operation was up in the air a year ago after criminal allegations were made against Smith. The IDA Board had voted in June 2023 to approve debt transfer from the Dunkirk Marina’s prior owner to Smith. That action had support of then Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas.

Dunkirk Director of Development Vince DeJoy shared his support of the purchase and the loan resolution before the IDA Board, citing that Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds in the total amount of $3 million were planned for work on the city waterfront by the marina.

The IDA board also approved a due diligence resolution for an adaptive reuse project in the city of Dunkirk.

The project by 401 Central LLC would involve the acquisition and renovation of the former Lake Shore National Bank Building at 401 Central Avenue into five market rate apartments and 1,800 to 2,800 square feet of commercial space.

City of Dunkirk officials and members of 401 Central LLC approached the IDA about possible assistance in the project.

The project cost is $2.4 million with the project already having been awarded $900,000 in DRI funds. If the project goes forward, it’s projected to create 24 construction jobs and seven full time jobs.

The due diligence resolution acknowledges the CCIDA will consider possible incentives for the project.