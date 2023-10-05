Dunkirk Receives Grant To Remediate Brownfield Site

The City of Dunkirk will receive a grant to remediate the former Niagara Motors site.

The $60,000 National Grid Brownfield Redevelopment grant is designed to fund utility infrastructure upgrades and costs related to redeveloping a brownfield or vacant building.

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas thanked National Grid for the financial support saying, “These funds will allow us to complete the cleanup of a brownfield site in the city that has sat vacant and underutilized in a prime redevelopment location for decades.”

Cleanup at the vacant, four-acre site at 760 Lamphere Street requires excavation and soil removal. A top layer of clean, new soil will support vegetation growth, and other areas of the land parcel will be freshly paved. The National Grid grant covers approximately 10% of remediation costs.