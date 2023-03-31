Easter Egg Hunt in Falconer April 1

The annual Linda K. Memorial Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 1 in the village of Falconer.
The event starts at 10:00 a.m. at Falconer Park.
It is open to children ages 12 and under. Attendees should bring their own basket.
