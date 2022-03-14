Eight Former County Executives Recognized at Robert H. Jackson Center

The eight men who have led Chautauqua County in the nearly 50 years since the County Executive position was created were honored at an event held at the Robert H. Jackson Center Friday.

Until 1975, the Chautauqua County Board of Supervisors appointed a chair to serve as chief executive of county business. The Board of Supervisors system was challenged as being unconstitutional, with the challenge succeeding and the county required to rewrite its charter. The new charter included the establishment of a County Legislature and the County Executive position.

The former County Executives all shared memories of successes and challenges during their tenure.

The County Executives who have served Chautauqua County include:

Joseph Gerace (serving Jan. 1, 1975 to May 10, 1983),

John “Jack” Glenzer (serving Nov. 25, 1983 to Dec. 31, 1989),

Andrew Goodell (serving Jan. 1, 1990 to Dec. 31, 1997),

Mark Thomas (serving Jan. 1,1998 to Dec. 31, 2005),

Gregory Edwards (serving Jan.1 2006 to Nov. 17, 2013),

Vincent Horrigan (serving Jan. 1 2014 to Dec. 31, 2017)

George Borrello (serving Jan. 1, 2018 to Nov. 27, 2019)

Paul “PJ” Wendel (serving Jan. 1, 2020 to present).

Current County Attorney Stephen Abedella also was in attendance and was recognized for serving as Acting County Executive from November 18 to December 31, 2013. While not in attendance, David Dawson was recognized as well for his service as an Acting County Executive from May 10 to November 25, 1983.

We’ll be sharing the full recognition event on WRFA at a later date.