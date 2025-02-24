Eight Teams Coming To Jamestown For 45th Babe Ruth World Series

Eight teams will be coming to Jamestown this August for the 45th Babe Ruth World Series.

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Board of Directors said this is the 20th World Series being hosted by Jamestown since the original 13 Year old Series was held here in 1980.

The 13 Year Old Series will be held at Russell E. Diethrick Stadium August 16 through August 23.

It will feature eight Regional Champions from across the United States and one International Team from Australia. Joining these 9 teams will be a Host Team from the Jamestown area. All teams will participate in the week long tournament with the Champion being crowned on Saturday, August 23rd.

The local World Series board is looking for sponsors who will “buy out a day at the park” to enable all who travel to the series as well as our residents to attend games for free.

The board is also looking for 13-Year-Old girls to serve as “Diamond Girl Ambassadors” to the teams, a tradition that has occurred for the 45 years here in Jamestown. The Board of Directors will also be looking for volunteers as well as Ambassador families and bat boys for the teams.

If you are interested in being a sponsor or volunteer, email jamestownbrws@yahoo.com. For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/jamestown.brws/