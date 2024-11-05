Ellicott Awarded $8.2 Million To Extend Sewer Service on Fluvanna Avenue

The town of Ellicott has been awarded $8.2 million toward extending sewer service on Fluvanna Avenue.

The funding is part of $435 million being awarded to 102 water infrastructure projects across New York State through the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs.

South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Director Tom Walsh said this funding is not for sewering Chautauqua Lake specifically, but would install new lines along the Strunk Road interchange to Rt. 430 and Rt. 430 to the City of Jamestown line. A few associated side streets would also be provided service too.

The total cost of the project is $16.4 million.

Ellicott isn’t the only municipality in Chautauqua County receiving funding.

The Town of Mina has been awarded $13 million for the construction of a new sanitary sewer collection system around Findley Lake and a new wastewater treatment plant to treat sewage from the new system.

The town of Dunkirk has received $1,377,000 for its Shorewood Water District.

The Portland, Pomfret, Dunkirk Sewer District Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Improvements program is receiving $399,250.

And the town of Cherry Creek is receiving $385,750 for its Sanitary Sewer System and Water Pollution Control Facility Evaluation.

The state grants will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $1 billion that safeguard drinking water from the risk of toxic chemicals, upgrade and replace water and wastewater infrastructure in a manner that will increase community resilience, regionalize water systems, support local economies, and are critical to protecting public health and the environment. The ratepayers across New York State are projected to save an estimated $1 billion in costs the communities would have incurred if they had financed the projects on their own.