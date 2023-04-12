Engineering Study Still Needed as City Council Considers Resolution to Purchase Splash Pad Equipment

A handful of people attended a public meeting Tuesday night to learn more about the proposed splash pad for Jackson-Taylor Park.

Parks Manager Dan Stone led the meeting that was held on the former skate park pad, which is where the splash pad is proposed to be located.

Jamestown City Council required that further engineering studies be done at the park to determine if the soil condition can support the concrete pad and equipment.

Stone said the skate park pad is the most suitable location in Jackson-Taylor park, “Because this blacktop has been in place for over 20 years now and it’s really in good shape compared to everything else. It used to have big pieces of metal skate equipment on it. You can still see where it was. And honestly, that’s the only thing I can remember repairing in the last 18 years where it dug into (the pavement) on a hot summer or something like that.”

Stone said the splash area would be in the center of the pad with other amenities, like benches, on the edges. He said more trees would be planted on the outside of the existing fence around the pad to help provide shade.

At City Council’s work session Monday night, Council members raised questions about whether the equipment for the splash pads should be purchased before the engineering report is completed.

The equipment will cost $135,000 and would be purchased from Aquatix by Landscape Structures for both Allen and Jackson-Taylor Parks. The total amount approved for the project was $400,000, which is being funded with American Rescue Plan monies.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said regardless of where the splash pad is located the city will still need the equipment. He said if the city didn’t order it now, they probably couldn’t do the project this year.

The city is working with engineering firm, GPI, who had previously done engineering and soil samples for Jackson-Taylor Park for a recent project.

Should the study determine that the soil structure cannot support the splash pad, the resolution passed by City Council in March would then move the splash pad to Roseland Park.

Stone said that if the equipment purchase is approved this month, it’ll take six to eight weeks for delivery with construction potentially being completed at both parks by the end of summer.