Evergreen Health Cuts Ribbon On Renovated Facility

Evergreen Health has cut the ribbon on its newly renovated building at 320 Prather Avenue in Jamestown.

The healthcare organization provides medical, behavioral and supportive services to individuals and families living with chronic illness or who are underserved by the healthcare system.

Evergreen Health Associate Vice President of Southern Tier Services Laurie Matson said the building was purchased in 2020 and has undergone major renovations over the last three years, “..a new roof, the replacement of all exterior windows, new energy efficient windows, the installation of a new parking lot retaining wall, and repaving and regrading of the surface parking lot; the complete renovation of multiple office suites throughout the building including mechanical systems, flooring, ceilings, electrical, and new office and conference rooms.”

Matson said the building is also now ADA compliant with the installation of a new elevator

She said there are many services that will be offered at the renovated facility, “We are offering primary care, Hepatitis C testing and care; sexual health testing and treatments; HIV prevention and Prep; HIV testing and care; transgender care, housing, syringe exchange program, drug user services, and my little piece to the puzzle, care coordination.”

