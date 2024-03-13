FDA Recalling Ground Cinnamon From Six Distributors Due to Lead Levels

The FDA is recalling ground cinnamon from six distributors in the United States due to lead levels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that more than 460 confirmed and suspected cases of lead poisoning have been tied to applesauce pouches sold under the WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis brands that were flavored with cinnamon imported from Ecuador. Those cases, many of them in children, are still under investigation.

The agency said that it has sent a letter to all U.S. cinnamon manufacturers, processors, distributors and facility operators to remind them of their obligation to prevent contamination.

It has also expanded its testing to brands of ground cinnamon from discount retailers and analyzed those samples for lead and chromium. Based on its survey, the FDA is recommending recalls of ground cinnamon from six distributors.

Although the levels of lead found in the ground cinnamon products are far lower than what was found in some cinnamon applesauce pouches, the agency is advising consumers that prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe

Through product testing, the FDA has determined that the ground cinnamon products in the following list contain elevated levels of lead:

– La Fiesta, lot 25033, sold at La Superior SuperMercados

– Marcum, best by 10/16/25 and 4/06/25, sold at Save A Lot

– MTCI, sold at SF Supermarket

– Swad, lot KX21223, sold at Patel Brothers

– Supreme Tradition, best buy dates from 4/25 through 9/25, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

– El Chillar, F275EX1026 and D300EX1024, sold at La Joya Morelense in Baltimore, Maryland

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using and dispose of these products.

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve ground cinnamon products listed above and should discard them.

These products have a long shelf life. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products.

If there’s suspicion that someone has been exposed to elevated levels of lead, talk to your healthcare provider. Most people have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure.

Short term exposure symptoms of lead toxicity include headache, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and/or anemia.

Longer term exposure symptoms can include irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness, tremors and/or weight loss.