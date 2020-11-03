Federal, State and Local Races Highlight Election 2020

Tuesday is election day across the United States, including here in New York State and Chautauqua County.

FEDERAL RACES HIGHLIGHT 2020

The main focus is on the race for presidents, where Republican incumbent Donald Trump is being challenged by Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden. There are also several other third party candidates appearing on this year’s ballot.

In addition to the race for president, all seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, including the election for the New York 23rd congressional district, which has ten-year Republican incumbent Tom Reed facing Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano in a rematch of the 2018 election.

One-third of the U.S. Senate is also up for election, but neither New York’s two seats are on the ballot for this year. Those two seats are currently held by Chuck Schumer and Kirstan Gillibrand.

STATE OFFICES UP FOR VOTE

All legislative seats in Albany are also up for election. In the state Senate, Republican incumbent George Borrello from Chautauqua County – who won the state’s 57th senate seat during a special election last year – is facing Democratic Challenger Frank Puglisi of Cattaraugus County.

In the race for the 150th State Assembly seat, ten-year Republican Incumbent Andy Goodell of Ellicott is being challenged by Democratic Newcomer Christina Cardinale of Jamestown.

There’s also the a race to fill a State Supreme Court Seat. Democrat Amy Martoche and Republican Gerald Greenan III are competing for a 14-year term in a judicial district that spans eight counties, including Chautauqua county.

LOCAL RACES

There are also two local races of note.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s race features Democratic incumbent Patrick Swanson facing Republican challenger Jason Schmidt in a rematch from four years ago. There’s also a special election for county executive to fill the remaining year on the current term – with Republican PJ Wendel of Lakewood facing Democratic candidate Richard Morrisroe of Dunkirk. Wendel is currently serving as acting county executive after the seat was vacated by Borrello at the start of this year.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Chautauqua County.