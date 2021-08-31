Final Toll Booth Removed on NYS Thruway In Transition to Cashless Tolling

The final toll booth on the New York State Thruway was removed Monday. Governor Kathy Hochul said the removal of the toll plaza in Westfield at exit 60 was the final piece in the $355 million dollar Cashless Tolling Design-Build Project. A total of 52 toll plazas, including 230 individual toll booths, have been removed since cashless tolling went live in November 2020.

Exit realignment and road reconstruction continues at interchanges across the Thruway system and is on schedule to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

The transition to cashless tolling on the Thruway system began in 2016 on the Tappan Zee Bridge, followed by the remaining fixed-price barriers in 2018.

In 2019, construction started on the Thruway’s 400-mile ticketed system with the installation of gantries at 52 tolling locations, including gantries over the main highway and on entrance/exit ramps.

Cashless tolling went live on the ticketed system on November 14th, 2020.

State officials strongly encourage motorists to sign up for E-ZPass as the most convenient way to pay tolls on the Thruway. New York E-ZPass account holders pay 30 percent less than the Tolls By Mail toll rate and avoid any administrative surcharges.