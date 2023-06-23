Fire At Former Westburgh Electric Building Suspicious

Jamestown Fire officials are calling a fire at a former industrial building suspicious.

Fire crews were called to 16 Scott Street at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke coming from the second and third floors of the vacant building.

Crews searched the building while also starting to attack the fire from the second floor, before adding a fire hose to the third floor.

No victims were found in the search and there were no injuries.

The building is owned by David Blixt Testamentry and, according to the Jamestown Post Journal, was formerly Westburgh Electric and the Gurney Ball Bearing Co.

Officials say the cause was incendiary.