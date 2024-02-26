Fire Destroys Ellicott Home Sunday

A fire destroyed an Ellicott home Sunday afternoon.

Celoron Fire Department and several mutual aid fire departments responded to a report of a car and garage fire at 21 North Alleghany Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. yesterday.

The fire quickly spread from the detached garage to the nearby house.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to the unsafe use of heating implements in the garage while completing vehicle repairs.

There were no injuries from the fire.