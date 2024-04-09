Firefighter Screening Event Set For May 4-5 in Jamestown

A Firefighter Candidate Physical Ability Test Screening event is set for May 4 and 5 in the City of Jamestown.

The Jamestown Fire Department, in collaboration with the City of Dunkirk Fire Department, Village of Fredonia Fire Department, and Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments are holding the event on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Northwest Savings Bank Arena.

The CPAT is a rigorous physical ability screening designed for potential new firefighters. Developed by fire service professionals, the CPAT consists of 8 separate event stations to assess candidates’ physical capabilities. Fire department administrators utilize CPAT to obtain a qualified pool of potential firefighter candidates.

This screening event is open to all individuals interested in pursuing a career in firefighting, whether through volunteer or career/paid service in Chautauqua County. Representatives from both volunteer and career fire departments will be present to discuss recruitment possibilities and answer questions.

There is no cost to participate in this event. Participants must be 17 years of age or older. Individuals under 18 years of age must have written permission and a waiver of liability signed by a parent or guardian to participate. Preregistration is encouraged, although same-day registration will be available.

For more information and to preregister for the event, visit www.jamestownny.gov/fire-department/ or call (716) 483-7598.