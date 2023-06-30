Five JHS Students Awarded Jamestown Juneteenth Freedom Scholarships

Five Jamestown High School seniors have been awarded the 2023 Jamestown Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship.

Graduating seniors Karryne Mims, Sean Paige, Celeste Roberts, John Smith Jr., and Nayla Torres have each received a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the costs of attending college in the fall.

Karryne Mims has been accepted to Houghton University majoring in sports recreation and wellness.

Sean Paige will attend Garrett College with an undecided major.

Celeste Roberts will attend Jamestown Community College, majoring in math and science; followed by the University of Buffalo to major in biomedical sciences.

John Smith Jr. will attend JCC to major in writing.

And Nayla Torres will attend the University of Pittsburg at Bradford to major in exercise science.

Each year the proceeds of the Jamestown Juneteenth festival benefit several scholarship awards for local African American students who are pursuing their higher education through college, trade school, apprenticeship, or a certificate program.