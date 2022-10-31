WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Five People Injured After Sheriff’s Car Strikes Amish Buggy

Five people were taken to the hospital after a Sheriff’s Patrol Car rear-ended an Amish buggy in the town of Stockton Sunday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the marked car was traveling northwest on the Stockton-Hartfield Road when it ran into a buggy traveling in the same direction.

The buggy was heavy damaged and the horse had to be put down due to injuries. The five people in the buggy were transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. The deputy was not hurt.

The investigation is continuing.

