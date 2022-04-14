Former Chautauqua County Executive Jack Glenzer has died.

Dr. John “Jack” Glenzer died Sunday, April 10 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was 91.

He had served as Chautauqua County’s second County Executive and first Republican County Executive from November 25, 1983 through December 31, 1989.

County Executive PJ Wendel said Glenzer left a great legacy including his work in County Government in terms of the infrastructure of roads and bridges, “He was instrumental in the establishment of the South County Transfer Station in Falconer. But I know one of the things that was commented on from Andy Goodell as he followed Jack (as County Executive) was Jack’s ability to establish a solid team of individuals to work with him in various department head positions and leadership positions throughout the county.”

Glenzer also served as a member of the U.S. Army, a Fredonia Village Trustee, and County Legislator. He was also a past chair of the Chautauqua County Republican Committee and a longtime professor at the State University of New York at Fredonia.

State Senator George Borrello posted on social media, “So very sad to learn of the passing of my friend and political mentor, Dr. Jack Glenzer. He is the person that first got me involved in politics back when I was still in high school. He was a wonderful man who’s wisdom was only exceeded by his kindness and humor. He told me so often how proud he was of me. It meant the world to me coming from a legend like Jack. He served our community so well as an educator, public servant and a true leader. His legacy lives on in all of us. RIP my friend.”

Funeral arrangements for Jack Glenzer are being handled by Larson-Timko Funeral Home in Fredonia.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel shares comments on the passing of former Chautauqua County Executive Jack Glenzer