Former Silver Creek School Will be Rehabilitated Into Senior Apartments

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved the sale of the former Silver Creek School to a New Jersey corporation to be turned into senior apartments. The property had been in tax foreclosure.

Dunkirk Legislator Bob Bankoski said the old school is in drastic need of attention,

“This company that they’re proposing to rehabilitate the building is in the best interest of Chautauqua County and the Village of Silver Creek and the residents.”

Region Nine U-A-W Housing Corporation plans a historic renovation of the property that converts the school into 47 affordable apartments for people age 55 and older. Gerry Legislator Dan Pavlock added his support, saying the project will be very positive for the community,

“It’s always great when a company shows interest in revitalizing and re-utilizing some of our current structures that we have. And what a great thing. And the type of facility that is suggested for this project will be needed in that community.”

Region Nine plans to use State and Federal resources to help fund the renovation.

The County Legislature also approved two grants of $13,000 for the Dunkirk and Jamestown Airports. The monies are part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2021. They’re to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus impacts, including support for continuing airport operations.

In addition, the County Clerks Office will be able to digitize microfilm more easily with the Legislature’s approval to replace a 40-year old microfilm reader.