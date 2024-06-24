Former TLC-Lakeshore Hospital To Become Behavioral, Mental Health Facility

The former TLC-Lakeshore Hospital will be repurposed into a behavioral and mental health facility, and addiction recovery center.

The hospital has been vacant since its closure in 2020.

Northeast Medical (NE MED) has announced plans to purchase and reopen the facility as a 100+ bed behavioral and mental health center.

State Senator George Borrello said, following hearing the news, “The announcement that Northeast Medical is under contract to purchase and operate the former TLC-Lakeshore facility culminates four and a half years of work and advocacy to find another provider to serve our area’s healthcare needs. Coming just weeks after the announcement that the new Brooks Hospital will be built, this latest triumph is more proof that a new era of healthcare is on its way to Chautauqua County.”

According to the Dunkirk Observer, NE Med aims to close escrow on the campus before September of this year, with plans to submit renovation proposals to the town of Hanover, as well as Chautauqua County, by November of this year.