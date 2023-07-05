Four Chautauqua County School Districts Awarded Security, Technology Funds

Four Chautauqua County school districts have been awarded funding through the Smart Schools Investment Plans.

The approved plans are part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act.

Local districts that will receive funding include:

Bemus Point Central School – $193,929 for School Connectivity

– $193,929 for School Connectivity Cassadaga Valley Central School – $244,000 for Classroom Technology

– $244,000 for Classroom Technology Sherman Central School – $47,767 for High Tech Security

– $47,767 for High Tech Security Silver Creek Central School – $239,928 for Classroom Technology

The investments authorized by the Smart Schools Review Board aid in modernizing classrooms and school security statewide. High-tech security tools supported by the Smart Schools Bond Act include entry control systems, video systems, and emergency classroom notification systems. These upgrades will enhance the safety of New York’s schools, helping to ensure that students are able to learn in a secure environment.

New technology purchases supported by the Smart Schools Bond Act include computer servers, interactive whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, and high-speed broadband and wireless connectivity. These tools will provide students with a range of different avenues for understanding new information, expand student learning both inside and outside the classroom, and promote parent-teacher communication.