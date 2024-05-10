Fredonia Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Drugs That Led To Death of Celoron Man

A Fredonia man will spend up to 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to narcotics conspiracy.

U.S. District Attorney Trini Ross announced that 37-year old John Wallace Buchanan made his plea in U.S. District Court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti said Buchanan sold heroin, which he admitted often contained fentanyl, and methamphetamine. One of Buchanan’s drug customers was an individual identified as B.G., who was found dead on January 10, 2022 by Ellicott Police at his Celoron residence. Law enforcement seized B.G.’s cell phone and recovered a social media conversation on January 7, 2022, between Buchanan and B.G., during which they discussed controlled substances. Buchanan sold methamphetamine and an opioid to B.G. later that day.

Sentencing of Buchanan will be scheduled at a later date.