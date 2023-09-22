Free Fishing Day in NYS Set for Saturday, September 23

Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to take advantage of the year’s fifth Free Fishing Day on Saturday, September 23, when New York State waives the requirement for a freshwater fishing license.

New York’s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give those who might not fish the chance to try the sport at no cost and learn about a new hobby. This no-cost opportunity also encourages people to support the management of the State’s freshwater fisheries by purchasing a New York State fishing license.

The Free Fishing Day coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was designated by Congress in 1972 to encourage people to experience, understand, and appreciate traditional outdoor sports and recreation and our abundant natural resources, and recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation.

The final Free Fishing Day of 2023 will be held on Veterans Day on November 11. During designated Free Fishing Days, residents and non-residents are permitted to fish in freshwater for free without a fishing license.