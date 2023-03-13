Free Training on ‘Impacts of Trauma’ to Be Held at Prendergast Library

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene is providing a free training on the “Impacts of Trauma” for the public.

The training will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the James Prendergast Library. It is open to all community members.

The training will provide an overview of the effects of trauma on individuals. It will include important information regarding the impact of trauma on children, resulting in potential carry-over into adulthood.

Training Coordinator said, “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, local behavioral health professionals have seen an increase in higher-risk cases with more intensity. The pandemic itself was traumatic, and many of the community members we serve have a history of trauma. We felt having a better understanding of trauma, and its impacts would be helpful to those that have experienced trauma or are supporting those that have.”

The Department of Mental Hygiene has recently offered trauma training for local educators, law enforcement, and front-line healthcare workers, but this is the first open to all community members.

Space for this training is limited, so advanced registration is recommended.

To register, contact Debbie Ostroski by email at Ostroskd@chqgov.com or call 716-661-8140.