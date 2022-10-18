Georgia Woman Guilty in Fatal I-86 Crash

A Brunswick, Georgia woman has been found guilty for causing a fatal car crash on I-86 in the town of North Harmony in July 2021

51-year old Bradley Wakefield of New Albion, Cattaraugus County died in that crash.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 33-year old Heather Capell was convicted of 2nd Degree Vehicular Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Driving while Ability Impaired by Drugs.

The jury acquitted Capell on the more serious charge, 2nd Degree Manslaughter: Recklessly Causes Death. The decision Monday came after a two-week long trial.

Capell will be sentenced December 19. She faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.