Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding Access to Fluoride Treatments For Kids

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to allow greater access to fluoride treatments for pediatric dental patients.

Fluoride treatments work to prevent tooth decay and are an important part of pediatric dental health. This legislation allows registered dental assistants and licensed practical nurses to apply topical fluoride varnish to teeth, greatly expanding the number of licensed professionals in the state who are authorized to provide this treatment.

Hochul said, “Fluoride is scientifically proven to prevent cavities and protect our kids’ teeth. As a mom, I know how difficult it can be to get an appointment at the dentist’s office and how critical it is for our kids to maintain good oral hygiene. That’s why I’m signing this legislation to expand access to fluoride treatments, keeping our kids healthy and strong.”