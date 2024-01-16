WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Gov. Hochul to Deliver Proposed 2025 State Budget Today

Gov. Hochul to Deliver Proposed 2025 State Budget Today

By Leave a Comment

Governor Kathy Hochul will present her 2025 State Budget this morning.

Hochul will give her address at 10:30 a.m. from the Red Room in the State Capitol in Albany.

New York Daily News reports the proposed budget will total $233 billion with $1.9 billion going to manage the ongoing migrant crisis.

Politico reports Hochul wants a 2.4 percent increase in school aid, which is smaller than in recent budget agreements.

After receiving the budget proposal, the State Legislature has until April 1 to pass a spending plan.

The address will be streamed at https://www.governor.ny.gov/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.