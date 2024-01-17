Gov. Hochul Unveils $233 Billion Proposed 2025 State Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her $233 billion proposed 2025 State budget Tuesday.

The spending plan represents a 4.5% increase for the 2024 budget, but does not increase income taxes and boosts school aid to nearly $36 billion.

The proposal now goes to the Democrat-controlled state legislature for final negotiations.

Items in the budget include:

– School funding increases by $825 million, to nearly $36 billion, and includes money to train teachers in Hochul’s new push for ‘back to basics’ reading education.

– $878 million for public safety initiatives including $347 million for programs to prevent and reduce gun violence.

– $35.5 billion for Medicaid, and $315 million for subsidies for New Yorkers who qualify for low-cost health plans. A press release from the governor’s office says her budget includes “targeted and transformational changes to ensure the long-term solvency and sustainability of the Medicaid program.”

– $500 million over two years for clean water and $435 million for projects to protect communities from severe flooding.

– $34 million for ‘on-farm milk storage technologies,’ $21 million to ‘further the mitigation of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions,’ $10 million for kitchens that prepare meals for public schools.

The State Legislature has until April 1 under the state constitution to pass an on-time budget.