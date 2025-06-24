Gov. Hochul Wants To Build Nuclear Power Plant In Upstate NY, Sen. Borrello Says Build It In Dunkirk

Governor Kathy Hochul wants to build a zero-emission advanced nuclear power plant in Upstate New York and State Senator George Borrello says to build it in Dunkirk.

Hochul announced Monday her directive to the New York Power Authority to identify a site and design a plant that will produce 1 gigawatt of electricity.

The plant will produce enough output to power around one million homes.

The Governor said the state will seek out private partners to produce the electricity, and then the state will buy the power.

The new plant is expected to create around 1,200 permanent jobs, on top of 1,600 construction jobs. No time line was announced for when the new plant will open.

Senator Borrello issued a statement following Hochul’s announcement saying he supports the “commonsense approach to provide reliable, affordable clean energy in the form of nuclear power” while calling on her to make the former NRG power plant site in Dunkirk one of the selected locations.

The former power plant operated on the shore of Lake Erie from the 1950s until 2015. Borrello said the closing of the power plant cost the City of Dunkirk jobs and critical revenue.