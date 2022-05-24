Governor Hochul Announces $2 Billion in Child Care Assistance

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the largest investment in child care subsidies in New York State history will be distributed.

New York State will distribute $2 billion to increase the number of families receiving child care financial assistance and the amount child care providers are paid for their essential services.

The $2 billion in childcare subsidies includes $894 million in New York State Child Care Block Grant new funding passed in the recent State Budget and more than $600 million in existing COVID-19 pandemic funding.

As part of the Governor’s unprecedented commitment of $7 billion to child care over the next four years, these investments provide families with much-needed support, while also furthering New York’s economic recovery.

Earlier in April, the Governor announced major investments in child care among the highlights of the state budget, doubling New York’s support for child care subsidies.