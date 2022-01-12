Governor Hochul Announces #VaxForKids Campaign with Pediatric Hospitalizations On the Rise

With pediatric hospitalizations still on the rise, Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing a new campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among children five and older.

Hochul said in a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that 91% of 5 to 11 year olds hospitalized in December due to COVID were unvaccinated, “Doesn’t have to be that way. Unnecessary, preventable.”

Hochul said over a half million children have already gotten their first dose so far.

The #VaxForKids campaign includes new marketing efforts to reach parents and guardians in English and Spanish. This includes advertising on television, radio, and digital – including search and streaming. As part of the program, a new public service announcement featuring Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett will launch statewide with a focus on reaching parents and guardians of children 5 – 11.