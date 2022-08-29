Governor Hochul Says Over 6,000 Guns Seized in New York State So Far This Year

Governor Kathy Hochul says that over 6,000 guns have been seized in the state’s effort to fight gun violence.

Hochul said that the New York Police Department took custody of over 4,700 guns and police across the state seized over 1,500. Hochul said that that’s the highest number in the state’s history.

She also reported that there have been over 3,000 gun arrests and 481 gun-related investigations across state lines.

She said that part of the reason for the success is the interstate relationships and data sharing with Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Connecticut and others.

The 20 police departments, which includes the City of Jamestown, participating in the New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative also reported a 12 percent decrease in shooting victims for the first seven months of 2022 compared to 2021. The number of murders reported by those police departments has decreased for three consecutive months.

But Hochul says the state still has a long way to go until it reaches a point when people generally feel safe and that a continued relationship with other state and federal entities is critical.