Governor Kathy Hochul Delivers State of the State Address

Governor Kathy Hochul focused on finance, crime, and education polices in her State of the State address on Tuesday.

She said while the state is safer, affordable, and more livable there is more work to be done.

Hochul has spent the last week releasing information about her agenda that includes an overhaul of literacy education and paid medical leave during pregnancy. She also proposes the state focus more on the health care system, mental health, expanding access to affordable high-quality education, and a “Back to Basics” reading plan.

Hochul announced there will be a focus on increasing the housing supply, making the state more affordable, and initiatives to combat crime such as retail theft, gun violence, domestic violence, and hate crimes.

One major priority for Hochul is reaching a deal with progressive statehouse Democrats to create more housing supply in the state.

This year, she introduced a four-part proposal to help New York City increase its housing supply, support the development of thousands of housing units on state-owned land, and take action against housing discrimination.

The governor last year pushed for a housing plan that eventually failed after it was panned in New York City’s suburbs, which have emerged as must-win areas for congressional Democrats in the fall if they want to retake control of the House.

Another issue for lawmakers this year will be how they handle a large influx of migrants into the state, particularly New York City, since 2022. According to recent data from the Office of the State Comptroller, the state has allocated $1.9 billion in emergency spending related to the surge of asylum seekers.

Hochul has pledged another round of financial assistance this year to help the city house, transport and provide medical care to migrants.

Other issues the governor aims to tackle in 2024 include inclusivity and diversity, strengthening the agricultural industry, better transit, and a future of clean energy and natural resources.