Grand Jury Makes Indictment In Arson Fire on Barrows Street

A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has made an indictment in an arson fire in the city of Jamestown.

34-year old Joshua Whalen is facing 3rd Degree Arson and 3rd Degree Burglary charges stemming from a fire at 231 Barrows Street on July 6. The home was destroyed in the fire and investigators determined it was set intentionally.

Whalen was on parole for a previous arson conviction and has been sent to the County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.

Anyone with additional information on this arson or any other crime can contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716 483 7537 or via the Jamestown Police Anonymous Tips line at 716 483 Tips (8477). All calls and tips will be kept confidential.