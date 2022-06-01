Grant Application Process Open for Roof, Sewer, Water Repairs for Jamestown Homeowners

Grant funding for fixing roofs and sewer lines is now available for Jamestown homeowners as well as an infrastructure grant program for city businesses.

The City of Jamestown Department of Development opened the application process today, June 1, with applications being accepted through June 30.

American Rescue Plan monies are being used to fund the program that can give residents up to $25,000 to make roof, sewer lateral or water line repairs or replacements. City Council approved $750,000 for the program.

Homeowners must have lived in the property for at least one year and have no outstanding code violations other than the roof or sewer line issues.

A grant program for Business Building and Property Infrastructure Improvement also had its application process open today. $500,000 was approved for that program. Businesses can apply for funding for essential building systems including roof repairs, elevator repairs, property renovations to improve traffic patterns, drainage solutions and repairs, and other repairs deemed necessary to support day-to-day operations.

Awards to businesses will be structured as 50% grant and 50% forgivable loan. Awards will assist with up to 75% of the total project costs in amounts not to exceed $200,000. A minimum of 25% of the total project costs will be the responsibility of the applicant.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said in communications that they an anticipate funds to go quickly due to significant need in the community.

For more information, visit https://www.jamestownny.gov/departments/department-of-development/ or contact Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Wright at 716-483-7654 or wright@jamestownny.gov.