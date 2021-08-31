Ground Broken for $16.8 Million Sewer Extension in North Harmony

Local officials gathered for the groundbreaking of the $16. 8 million Westside Sewer Extension Monday in Ashville. The South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District project will provide public sewers on the west side of Chautauqua Lake along Route 394 up through Stow.

The extension will service approximately 450 developed properties in the Town of North Harmony.

County Executive PJ Wendel said they’re already started working on funding for phase two of the project, “So not only does this bring a protective barrier for Chautauqua Lake in the future, but it also brings economic development to the west side of the lake through Stow. And this phase two of the project we’re looking to commence will take this project from Stow to Prendergast Point. Having done that will encompass 80% of Chautauqua Lake with a sewer district.”

State Senator George Borrello said he is proud to see this project moving forward after seeing its start when he was a County Legislator, “This is an important step forward. Because protecting the lake means improving the conditions in the watershed and making sure we have a reliable sewer system to replace failing septic systems. It’s not glamorous but it’s a key component to improving the quality of the water in Chautauqua Lake and certainly improving the property values and everything else around this lake.”

The project is expected to start this week with it being completed by February 2023. It’s being financed through a combination of grants and New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Clean Water State Revolving Fund funding at a rate of zero percent for 30 years.