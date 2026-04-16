Historic Cross Returned To St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

A historic cross that was taken from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jamestown has been returned.

The cross, which dates back to 1883, was taken from the chapel last week. Social media posts by St. Luke’s said that they shared with Jamestown Police video footage “of an unfamiliar face in the chapel.” JPD used that information and was able to find the cross and a portion of its base, returning it to the church Tuesday morning.

A post by the church said, “Later in the afternoon, the individual that had ‘borrowed’ it stopped by the church to return the rest of the base and to apologize.”

The cross memorializes former Rector, the Rev. Theodore M. Bishop. Reverend Luke Fodor said the cross was used in the second St Luke’s building and was placed in the chapel when it was completed in 1894.