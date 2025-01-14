Homeowners Reminded To Use Caution When Removing Snow, Ice

With a Lake Effect Snowstorm taking place this week, homeowners are reminded to use caution when removing snow and ice.

National Grid said that snow and ice accumulation on roofs can place a burden on electricity service wires — also known as the weatherhead — that bring energy into the home. These wires are live and are a potential hazard to anyone attempting to clear snow. As snow and ice are removed, inspect the connection point from a safe distance to be sure that the wires haven’t been pulled away from the house, which would create a potential fire risk.

National Gird also offers the following safety tips for working around energy infrastructure on your home:

• Stay at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines at all times.

• Keep all ladders, shovels, roof rakes and other devices well clear of any lines coming from the street to the structure, regardless of the material the equipment is made from. In extremely wet conditions, even wood can conduct electricity.

• Start clearing snow at the opposite end of the roof from the service point where electricity is delivered.

• Cleared snow should never be piled around vents. A blocked vent can lead to the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to those of the flu, and can include headaches, weakness, confusion, chest tightness, skin redness, dizziness, nausea, sleepiness, heart fluttering or loss of muscle control. If you suspect carbon monoxide is present in your home, immediately go outside and breathe deeply, then call 911.

• When clearing snow, customers and snow removal contractors should also be aware of the location of natural gas equipment to avoid coming into contact with meters, hitting outside gas risers, or piling snow around vents mounted on the outside of buildings. Gently remove icicles from the meter with a gloved hand, if necessary. Never kick your meter or use a snow shovel to knock ice away.