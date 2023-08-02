Hotel Lenhart Project Receives $1.9 Million in State Aid

The Hotel Lenhart project has received $1.9 million in state aid.

The funding comes from Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative through Empire State Development.

Chautauqua Lake Hospitality will use the funding to renovate the Lenhart into a 40 guest room hotel with private bathrooms, restaurant, and banquet area that will serve as a year-round tourist destination in Bemus Point.

The cost for the project is $9.8 million with Chautauqua Lake Hospitality owners Bill and Jill Curry receiving a $500,000 Al Tech Revolving Loan through the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency as well as a 15-year Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes.

The village of Bemus Point had applied for a $2 million Restore New York grant funding but was not awarded that by the state.

The Curry’s have said the project will have 65 temporary jobs during construction, 46 full time employees when the hotel reopens, with 58 total employees by year three.

According to a report by the Jamestown Post-Journal, Chautauqua Hospitality has yet to close on purchasing the historic hotel, citing an issues with securing the necessary financing to purchase the hotel.

Another project that received REDC funding was the Falconer Square project.

Savarino Companies LLC has been awarded $250,000 to renovate two buildings in the village of Falconer into a new mixed-use development.

The first building will have over 40 apartment units, residential common space, and commercial spaces on the first floor. The second building, will be an attached residential townhome building.

The proposed project also includes community green space, surface lot parking, dumpster areas, and a maintenance shed.