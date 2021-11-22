House Passes ‘Build Back Better Act’

The House of Representatives has passed the Build Back Better Act.

The Guardian reports in a 220 to 213 vote, the House voted mostly along partly lines for the legislation that has often been compared to as the New Deal.

Congressman Tom Reed commented, “I have always been adamantly opposed to the so-called ‘Build Back Better’ Bill. This reckless spending bill is a socialist wish list that will crush American families, workers and small businesses. We need to work together to solve the problems facing this country, but instead the extremists in the Democrat party made no attempt to find common ground and reach across the aisle. The American people, who will suffer the consequences of this bill, deserve better from Washington.”

The Build Back Better Act – also known as the reconciliation bill – focuses on “human infrastructure” like social services and programs ranging from education to healthcare to housing to the environment.

President Joe Biden signed the second piece of his domestic agenda, a $1.2 trillion package focused on infrastructure improvements, into law earlier last week.

The Build Back Better Act now goes to the Senate, where Republicans are expected to be unified in opposition. Democrats are planning on using a special budgetary process known as “reconciliation” to avoid the 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass the bill on a party-line vote.