HRC Building Remains Closed this Week in Mayville

The upper floors of the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville remain closed this week.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors are closed as repairs continue following a water line break in the building.

The closure only impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. As a result, the Environmental Health Division will still not be accepting water samples for testing.

County operations located on the first and basement floors of the HRC Building, which include the Office for Aging Services, Public Defender’s Office, Board of Elections, and Department of Motor Vehicles, are not impacted by this closure and will remain open to the public.

Folks are also reminded that County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.